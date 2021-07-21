Louisiana Quarterback Levi Lewis Named to Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun starting quarterback Levi Lewis was named to a prestigious preseason award watch list on Tuesday.

And for the second consecutive year, he earns a spot on the Davey O'Brien Award Preseason Watch List.

The Davey O'Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981.

Yesterday, Lewis was one of eighty college football players to land on the Maxwell Award Watch List (given annually to the best player in college football).

Lewis, a native of Baton Rouge who prepped at Scotlandville high, ranks 2nd in school history in passing touchdowns with 54, and third in passing yards with 6,286.

In 2020, the 2nd team All-Sun Belt Conference quarterback passing for 2,274 yards and 19 touchdowns in 11 games.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football season begins on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Texas. Kickoff in Austin is slated for 3:30 p.m.

Listen to Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football broadcasts all season on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app.

