Louisiana Pitching Shuts Out Coastal Carolina in 7-0 Win

Four Louisiana pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout in the Ragin' Cajuns 7-0 victory against Coastal Carolina on Monday.

Starter Jack Burk threw the first five scoreless innings to earn his second win of the season. He only allowed one hit and two walks while striking out a career-high eight batters. Will Moriarty pitched two hitless innings in relief with three strikeouts, and Peyton Havard and David Christie blanked the Chanticleers in the final two innings to secure the shutout.

Louisiana head coach Matt Deggs was impressed with his team's pitching performance against a solid Coastal Carolina offense. Burk was the main target of his praise for capturing early momentum on the mound.

"After yesterday, I didn't know if it could get any better," Deggs said. "Jack came out without his best stuff and he reinvented himself out there. He kept them off balance all game."

In what would end up becoming the winning run of the game, Carson Roccaforte got a two-out RBI-single to give the Cajuns a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Roccaforte went on to record four hits and three RBI in five at-bats in the game.

The Cajuns kept the scoring going in the second and third innings. Kevin Fitzgerald used a squeeze bunt to bring in a run in the second inning, and Roccaforte and Connor Kimple added RBI singles in the third. They jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, and that was all the pitching staff needed.

Louisiana's offense loaded the bases in the seventh inning and used two walks to add insurance late in the game to make it 6-0. Roccaforte capped off his stellar day with a two-out RBI-double in the bottom of the eighth to secure the 7-0 win.

The Cajuns pitching staff struck out 14 Chanticleers while only giving up three walks and one hit on the day.

Deggs said the fourth game against Coastal Carolina was exactly what he hoped for.

"I thought it was a very complete ball game today," Deggs said. "Offensively, defensively and pitching-wise, we did what we wanted to do today."

With the win, Louisiana is 14-11 on the season. Up next, they travel to play UL-Monroe in a three-game Sun Belt series starting on Thursday.

