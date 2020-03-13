Louisiana Open Canceled

Unfortunately, there will be no professional golf in the Acadiana area this year.

Organizers of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open and the Web.com Tour made the difficult decision on Thursday to cancel this year's event, in response to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.

The announcement came after a PGA Tour statement on Thursday regarding the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship and upcoming PGA Tour events

The Louisiana Open, part of the Web.com Tour, was scheduled to get underway next Thursday.

Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club in Broussard has been hosting the tournament since back in 1992 when it debuted as the Ben Hogan Louisiana Open.