Louisiana Nurses Sing ‘Amazing Grace’, and it is Amazing [VIDEO]

A group of Louisiana nurses got together to sing "Amazing Grace", and it is just that: amazing!

These ladies are from the Ochsner LSU Health Feist-Weiller Cancer Center in Shreveport. In scrubs and masks, the group got together in a stairwell which, in an angelic way, provides a subtle echo to the performance.

I will admit that I am not an overly-religious person, but each time I hear this song, I get goosebumps (so much for having just shaved my legs, huh?).

Thank you, ladies, for the beautiful performance and for what you do, day in and day out. May you and your patients stay safe during this pandemic.