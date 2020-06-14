Louisiana Now One Step Closer To ‘Year Round’ Daylight Saving Time

Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill into law that makes way for Louisiana to adopt daylight saving time as its 'standard' time. HB132 was sponsored by Rep. Dodie Horton (R-Bossier City). The bill had bipartisan support in the legislature with many arguments centered on the longer days of sunlight and the effect on everyone personally and in business.

Horton told WAFB television earlier this year that some senior citizens in her district had some reasons of their own for wanting a later sunset every day.

“I had some seniors ask me just a couple of weeks ago when I was visiting a nursing home if we could keep the Daylight Saving Time all year because their loved ones come to visit and they want to get home before dark, and it really cuts it short, and I just think people are in a happier mood, maybe less crime, I’m not sure,”

The change will not go into effect until a federal law can be changed by Congress. Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that don't "spring forward" or "fall back". They opt to keep standard time year-round.

[WAFB]