The kids from River Ridge, LA have done it again! They win their fourth straight elimination game defeating Virginia 10-0 in five innings to advance to the United States Little League World Series Finals. They'll have a rematch with Hawaii who they lost to in game one of this tournament.

All aspects of the game were working for River Ridge in this one as pitcher Marshall Louque threw a no-hitter in the run-rule victory with eight strikeouts.

Hitting wise, stop me if you've heard this before, it was the Reece Roussell show. The youngster went 4-4 with three doubles and a grand-slam. He's an incredible 13-17 in this World Series.

All together the Louisiana offense produced 13 hits and put up seven runs in the fourth inning. In addition, during their four-game winning streak, they've outscored opponents 35-1.

The rematch with Hawaii will be on Friday at 2:30 p.m.