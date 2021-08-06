Louisiana Native Peyton Manning to Be Inducted into HOF Sunday

He's a product of Louisiana. NFL legendary quarterback Peyton Manning played high school football in New Orleans. He went on to play for Tennessee in the SEC. But he rose to legendary status in the NFL.

Manning is to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday. He threw for nearly 72-thousand yards and 539 touchdowns during his NFL career and won two Super Bowls, one with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the Denver Broncos.

Manning says he's proud of all of his accomplishments starting with his high school years at Newman in New Orleans.

I'm honored to represent the Colts and the Broncos and the volunteers in addition to everyone at Newman. You take a lot of people with you along the way.

Peyton adds:

I get to celebrate it with a lot of people that I grew up with. So many people have been a part of my football journey and I look forward to celebrating with them.

Saints Hall of Famer Archie Manning will present his son Peyton during the Sunday ceremony.

It does make me reflect on those junior high games and those high school games at Newman. This is the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Peyton was blessed to stay healthy for most of his career and play with great coaches and great players.

Manning helped turn the Colts into a winning franchise and helped Denver win its third Super Bowl in franchise history.

There are several others to be inducted Sunday including:

Calvin Johnson, wide receiver (Detroit Lions, 2007-15)

Charles Woodson, cornerback/safety (Oakland Raiders, 1998-2005, 2013-15; Green Bay Packers, 2006-12)

Tom Flores (Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders 1979-87; Seattle Seahawks 1992-94)

Drew Pearson, wide receiver (Dallas Cowboys, 1973-83)

