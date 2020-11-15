Louisiana Moves Up in Top 25 Polls

Following a win yesterday over South Alabama, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team has returned to the top 25 in the Coaches poll and moved up one spot in the Associated Press (AP) poll.

Louisiana was ranked in the top 20 of both polls earlier this season before a 30-27 loss to Coastal Carolina.

Now at 7-1, the Cajuns are ranked in both polls once again.

Louisiana moved from #25 in the AP poll last week to #24 this week , while re-entering the Coaches Poll at #25.

Also representing the Sun Belt in the top 25 is Coastal Carolina (7-0), who is #18 in the Coaches Poll and #15 in the AP poll.

Appalachian State (6-1) is not ranked, but is receiving votes.

Here's a rundown of each poll.

Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Poll

1-Alabama

2-Notre Dame

3-Ohio State

4-Clemson

5-Texas A&M

6-Florida

7-Cincinnati

8-BYU

9-Indiana

10-Wisconsin

11-Oregon

12-Miami

13-Georgia

14-Oklahoma State

15-Coastal Carolina

15-(tie)Marshall

17-Iowa St

18-Oklahoma

19-Northwestern

20-USC

21-Liberty

22-Texas

23-Auburn

24-Louisiana

25-Tulsa

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San José State 5, Appalachian State 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1

USA Today/Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

1-Alabama

2-Notre Dame

3-Ohio State

4-Clemson

5-Florida

6-Texas A&M

7-Cincinnati

8-BYU

9-Miami

10-Indiana

11-Georgia

12-Wisconsin

13-Oregon

14-Oklahoma State

15-Marshall

16-Iowa St

17-Oklahoma

18-Coastal Carolina

19-USC

20-Northwestern

21-Auburn

22-Liberty

23-Texas

24-North Carolina

25-Louisiana

Others receiving votes: Tulsa 67; Utah 35; Southern Methodist 28; Appalachian State 24; Purdue 22; Missouri 19; Kentucky 19; Arkansas 13; Nevada 12; San Jose State 11; Boise State 11; Army 11; Memphis 10; Maryland 10; Boston College 10; Tennessee 6; Washington 4; Kansas State 3; Colorado 3.