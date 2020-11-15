Louisiana Moves Up in Top 25 Polls
Following a win yesterday over South Alabama, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team has returned to the top 25 in the Coaches poll and moved up one spot in the Associated Press (AP) poll.
Louisiana was ranked in the top 20 of both polls earlier this season before a 30-27 loss to Coastal Carolina.
Now at 7-1, the Cajuns are ranked in both polls once again.
Louisiana moved from #25 in the AP poll last week to #24 this week , while re-entering the Coaches Poll at #25.
Also representing the Sun Belt in the top 25 is Coastal Carolina (7-0), who is #18 in the Coaches Poll and #15 in the AP poll.
Appalachian State (6-1) is not ranked, but is receiving votes.
Here's a rundown of each poll.
Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Poll
1-Alabama
2-Notre Dame
3-Ohio State
4-Clemson
5-Texas A&M
6-Florida
7-Cincinnati
8-BYU
9-Indiana
10-Wisconsin
11-Oregon
12-Miami
13-Georgia
14-Oklahoma State
15-Coastal Carolina
15-(tie)Marshall
17-Iowa St
18-Oklahoma
19-Northwestern
20-USC
21-Liberty
22-Texas
23-Auburn
24-Louisiana
25-Tulsa
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San José State 5, Appalachian State 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1
USA Today/Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll
1-Alabama
2-Notre Dame
3-Ohio State
4-Clemson
5-Florida
6-Texas A&M
7-Cincinnati
8-BYU
9-Miami
10-Indiana
11-Georgia
12-Wisconsin
13-Oregon
14-Oklahoma State
15-Marshall
16-Iowa St
17-Oklahoma
18-Coastal Carolina
19-USC
20-Northwestern
21-Auburn
22-Liberty
23-Texas
24-North Carolina
25-Louisiana
Others receiving votes: Tulsa 67; Utah 35; Southern Methodist 28; Appalachian State 24; Purdue 22; Missouri 19; Kentucky 19; Arkansas 13; Nevada 12; San Jose State 11; Boise State 11; Army 11; Memphis 10; Maryland 10; Boston College 10; Tennessee 6; Washington 4; Kansas State 3; Colorado 3.