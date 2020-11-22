Louisiana Moves Up in Both Top 25 Polls
Despite not playing yesterday due to a game cancelation, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns moved up one spot in the top 25 of both polls.
The Cajuns, 7-1, moved to #24 in the USA Today Amway/Coaches poll, and #23 in the Associated Press (AP) poll.
Also representing the Sun Belt in the top 25 is the one team that has defeated Louisiana this year. Coastal Carolina (8-0), is #17 in the Coaches Poll and #16 in the AP poll.
The Cajuns are scheduled to play this Saturday in Monroe versus an 0-8 ULM team still seeking their first victory of the year.
Central Arkansas was scheduled to play Louisiana at Cajun Field yesterday on Senior Day, but a COVID-19 outbreak within the football program caused the game to be canceled.
Yesterday, the program announced head coach Billy Napier tested positive for coronavirus.
Here's a complete rundown of each top 25 poll.
AP Poll
1-Alabama
2-Notre Dame
3-Ohio State
4-Clemson
5-Texas A&M
6-Florida
7-Cincinnati
8-BYU
9-Oregon
10-Miami
11-Northwestern
12-Indiana
13-Georgia
14-Oklahoma
15-Iowa State
16-Coastal Carolina
17-Marshall
18-Wisconsin
19-USC
20-Texas
21-Oklahoma State
22-Auburn
23-Louisiana
24-Tulsa
25-North Carolina
Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise State 6, Florida Atlantic 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose State 3
Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll
1-Alabama
2-Notre Dame
3-Ohio State
4-Clemson
5-Florida
6-Texas A&M
7-Cincinnati
8-BYU
9-Miami
10-Georgia
11-Oregon
12-Indiana
13-Northwestern
14-Oklahoma
15-Iowa State
16-Marshall
17-Coastal Carolina
18-USC
19-Auburn
20-Wisconsin
21-Texas
22-Oklahoma State
23-North Carolina
24-Louisiana
25-Tulsa
Others receiving votes: Nevada 39, Liberty 27, Missouri 24, Washington 17, San José State 13, Maryland 13, Boston College 12, NC State 12, Boise State 11, SMU 10, Memphis 9, Army 6, Appalachian State 6, LSU 3, Purdue 2, Iowa 1