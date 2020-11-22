Louisiana Moves Up in Both Top 25 Polls

Despite not playing yesterday due to a game cancelation, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns moved up one spot in the top 25 of both polls.

The Cajuns, 7-1, moved to #24 in the USA Today Amway/Coaches poll, and #23 in the Associated Press (AP) poll.

Also representing the Sun Belt in the top 25 is the one team that has defeated Louisiana this year. Coastal Carolina (8-0), is #17 in the Coaches Poll and #16 in the AP poll.

The Cajuns are scheduled to play this Saturday in Monroe versus an 0-8 ULM team still seeking their first victory of the year.

Central Arkansas was scheduled to play Louisiana at Cajun Field yesterday on Senior Day, but a COVID-19 outbreak within the football program caused the game to be canceled.

Yesterday, the program announced head coach Billy Napier tested positive for coronavirus.

Here's a complete rundown of each top 25 poll.

AP Poll

1-Alabama

2-Notre Dame

3-Ohio State

4-Clemson

5-Texas A&M

6-Florida

7-Cincinnati

8-BYU

9-Oregon

10-Miami

11-Northwestern

12-Indiana

13-Georgia

14-Oklahoma

15-Iowa State

16-Coastal Carolina

17-Marshall

18-Wisconsin

19-USC

20-Texas

21-Oklahoma State

22-Auburn

23-Louisiana

24-Tulsa

25-North Carolina

Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise State 6, Florida Atlantic 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose State 3

Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll

1-Alabama

2-Notre Dame

3-Ohio State

4-Clemson

5-Florida

6-Texas A&M

7-Cincinnati

8-BYU

9-Miami

10-Georgia

11-Oregon

12-Indiana

13-Northwestern

14-Oklahoma

15-Iowa State

16-Marshall

17-Coastal Carolina

18-USC

19-Auburn

20-Wisconsin

21-Texas

22-Oklahoma State

23-North Carolina

24-Louisiana

25-Tulsa

Others receiving votes: Nevada 39, Liberty 27, Missouri 24, Washington 17, San José State 13, Maryland 13, Boston College 12, NC State 12, Boise State 11, SMU 10, Memphis 9, Army 6, Appalachian State 6, LSU 3, Purdue 2, Iowa 1