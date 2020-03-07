Louisiana knew that they wanted to keep the momentum going after their big win on Tuesday evening to be able to host the opening game in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament against Arkansas State. The Cajuns were able to hold off the Red Wolves late push to secure the 73-66 victory to earn a spot in the 2nd round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Cajuns got the first bucket of the game before the Red Wolves went on a quick 10-0 run but the Cajuns used a 7-0 run to tie the game up and make it a back and forth battle. The Cajuns were able to use the services on Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Mylik Wilson and Trajan Wesley to maintain the back and forth battle in the first half. Wilson ended the half with 13 points while Wesley ended the half with 11 points and 5 assists.

The Cajuns were able to carry the momentum into the 2nd half despite going back and forth with the Red Wolves. The Cajuns were able to use a 10-0 run to push their lead to 8 before the Red Wolves started battling back. The Red Wolves were able to cut the lead to 1 before the Cajuns were able to pull away thanks to a big shot from Cedric Russell and the Cajuns added some late free throws to ice the game.

Louisiana had 5 players score in double figures. They were led by Wilson who finished with a double-double scoring 17 points and adding 12 rebounds. The Cajuns will travel to Statesboro, Georgia to face the Georgia Southern Eagles at 6 PM.