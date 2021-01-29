Louisiana Edges Out Texas State 62-60

The Ragin' Cajuns battled all kinds of adversity today, such as: Coach Marlin not being present due to Covid, an early start time, and a 7-0 run by Texas State in the second half. However, UL was able to procure the victory 62-60.

Louisiana outscored Texas State in the 1st half 31-24, while Texas State won the second half 36-31. Texas State went on a 7-0 run in the first two minutes of the 2nd half. But the Ragin' Cajuns weren't deterred, and battled back to get the victory.

Louisiana shot 45.7 % from the field and they shot 33.3% from the 3 point line. Cedric Russell was the high point man for the Cajuns with 21 points, he also added 5 rebounds and 1 steal. Dou Gueye also contributed 11 points and 8 rebounds.

The Ragin' Cajuns take on Texas State again tomorrow at 4 pm. Pregame begins on NewsTalk 96.5 at 3:30.

UL must improve on cutting down on their turnovers, seeing that they led the game with 12. They will also need to do better on the boards, being that they were outrebounded 41 to 31 and gave up 16 offensive rebounds.

This game came down to the wire and those are stats that can be a difference-maker if left unchecked tomorrow.

The Ragin' Cajuns move to 12-4 overall and 6-3 in conference play.