Louisiana Man Catches Massive 10.84-pound Large-Mouth Bass

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries shared a story from the Ouachita Citizen reporting the catch of a massive 10.84-pound bass.

According to the story in the Ouachita Citizen, Brandon Johnston reeled in the big fish at the Bussey Brake, a reservoir just north of Bastrop, Louisiana.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the opening of the newly-renovated wildlife management area at the beginning of July.

GOOGLE MAPS

Since the opening earlier this month (the lake has been closed to fishing for over 3 years), an estimated 500-700 fish have been pulled from the lake, according to Johnston.

If Johnston's 10.84 wasn't big enough to make you search out Bussey Brake: his son, Landon, caught a 9+pounder just two days later.

Sounds to me like Bussey Brake is the place to be!

(Google, LDWF, Hannapub)