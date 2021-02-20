Louisiana Man Buys Basketball Hoop For Boy Shooting in Trash Can

While Devin Hinkston was driving in Alexandia, he noticed a young boy playing basketball in his driveway, according to ABC News. It wasn’t until he got closer that he realized the boy, 8-year-old Jeremiah, was using a trash can as his basketball hoop. Hinkston has a soft heart, especially for kids, so it’s not surprising that he immediately thought to get the boy a basketball hoop.

I always do random acts of kindness.I’ll see kids in the corner store and I’ll buy all of them something to snack on. I’ll see a homeless person and buy them a bomber jacket or some food. I just never post about it on social media because that’s not the reason I’m doing it. I do it from the heart. – Devin Hinkston

Jeremiah’s grandmother, Patrcia Williams, said Jeremiah loves basketball and his favorite player is LeBron James. She said he plays in a local church league.

Jeremiah's grandmother posted the random act of kindness on her social media page with a photo of Devin and Jeremiah. Naturally, the post has gone viral.

Jeremiah had a basketball game later that day. Not only did they win, but Jeremiah scored 12 points. Talk about a great day. What a special gift that I’m sure Jeremiah will never forget. Who knows. Maybe one day we’ll see Jeremiah in the NBA.