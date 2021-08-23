I must admit I love watching the youngsters play in baseball at this time of the year and the Louisiana team will be back in action today at the Little League World Series. The team will take on Ohio at 4pm on ESPN2.

Friday, the Lafayette team lost to South Dakota 2-0 as they faced a tough South Dakota pitcher Gavin Weir who tossed the no-hitter. He went 5 2/3 innings and had 15 strikeouts against Louisiana. But the bayou boys bounced back beating Pennsylvania in an elimination game on Saturday 5-3.

Here are some of the highlights from the Saturday game:

I will be watching today as our Louisiana team tries to hang on and chase their dream.

The only other regional team still in action is Texas. They will take on Michigan today.

