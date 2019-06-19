Louisiana Life Expectancy Among Lowest In Nation

This probably won't come as a shock to you, but we're in the bottom five.

A new study from SeniorLiving.org has shown that Louisiana ranks at number 47 in the nation for life expectancy at 75.6 years, which is three years below the national average.

Alabama, West Virginia, and Mississippi (respectively) are the states with lower life expectancy than Louisiana.

Cancer and heart disease are what cause nearly 90% of deaths statewide.

T.A.C.L. (Taking Aim at Cancer in Louisiana) is the new effort to better the health within the state.

What can you do to better your life expectancy? Greg Sonnenfeld, who serves as vice chairman of T.A.C.L. and coordinates oncology services for Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, says getting more free screenings early on will help raise Louisiana’s life expectancy rate.

"Sedentary lifestyle is a big deal in this day and age. And I think that starts this vicious cycle of hypertension, obesity, diabetes, pre-diabetes and then cardiovascular disease."

If you're looking for the states with the best life expectancy: