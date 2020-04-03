Louisiana HS Football Coach Wayne Reese, Sr. Dies of Coronavirus

The Coronavirus has taken the life of a legendary Louisiana high school football coach.

Wayne Reese, Sr., who most recently served as head football coach at McDonogh 35 in New Orleans, and who ranks 23rd on Louisiana’s all-time wins list, passed away on Thursday at the age of 74.

Reese, who spent the past 19 years at McDonogh 35, also previously served as head coach at Washington-Marion, Booker T. Washington, and G.W. Carver.

His son, Wayne Reese Jr., is the present head coach at Booker T. Washington.

A head coach for five decades, Reese compiled an overall record of 255-187.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends, family, colleagues, and present and former players, along with all the lives that he touched.