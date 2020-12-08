Louisiana High School Football State Championship Games Moved To Natchitoches

A news release put out by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association details that the 2020 Football Prep Classic is being moved from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to Northwestern University in Natchitoches.

The move from New Orleans to Natchitoches is due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, financial responsibilities, and risk of cancellation according to the news release from Executive Director Eddie Bonine.

A statement by Bonine in the release reads, "We are thankful Northwestern State University stepped up to host out football championships. We are saddened to be leaving the Superdome this year, but looking forward to our return in 2021".

This will be the first time that the Prep Classic has been hosted outside of the Superdome since 1981.