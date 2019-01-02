Louisiana Head Basketball Coach Bob Marlin Contract Extension Details
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head basketball coach Bob Marlin led his team to a conference championship last season and a single season school record 27 wins.
College basketball analyst Jeff Goodman reported this morning Marlin had received a new 4 year extension.
The five-year contract is effective for the current 2018-19 season, with four more years remaining thereafter.
It will pay him $552,476 annually committed through both monthly salary and foundational installments.
The foundational pay increases by $30,000 on April 1st of this year, and continues each April 1st over the term of the contract.
Marlin's new deal also includes incentives, including $25,000 for winning a regular season championship or a conference tournament championship.
Currently in his 9th season as head coach of Louisiana, Marlin has finished with 5 straight winning seasons, an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2014, a conference championship, a 162-115 record, and an impressive 91–55 (.623) record in the Sun Belt.