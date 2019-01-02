Louisiana Head Basketball Coach Bob Marlin Contract Extension Details

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head basketball coach Bob Marlin led his team to a conference championship last season and a single season school record 27 wins.

College basketball analyst Jeff Goodman reported this morning Marlin had received a new 4 year extension.

The five-year contract is effective for the current 2018-19 season, with four more years remaining thereafter.

It will pay him $552,476 annually committed through both monthly salary and foundational installments.

The foundational pay increases by $30,000 on April 1st of this year, and continues each April 1st over the term of the contract.

Marlin's new deal also includes incentives, including $25,000 for winning a regular season championship or a conference tournament championship.