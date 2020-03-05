Louisiana Guard Mylik Wilson Named Sun Belt Freshmen of the Year

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun guard Mylik Wilson wrapped up his first regular season with the club on Tuesday, putting up an impressive state line of 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 34 minutes played per game. All 4 of those categories were the most in the league among freshmen.

Today, Wilson was named the Sun Belt Conference Freshmen of the Year.

The Rayville, Louisiana native is the first Ragin' Cajun to earn the honor since Shawn Long did it back in 2013.

For the Cajuns, Wilson sits fourth overall in scoring (11.4), is tied for third in rebounds (5.5), second in assists (2.9) and led the team in steals (2.4).

Louisiana's season continues this Saturday morning at the Cajundome as the 8th seeded Ragin' Cajuns play host to 9th seeded Arkansas State at 11:00 in the first round of the SBC Tournament.

The game can be heard on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, kpel965.com and the KPEL News App. Pregame begins at 10:30.