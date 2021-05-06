Louisiana Football Schedules Future Road Game at Michigan State

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football will battle the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan in the 2024 football season.

The school made the announcement today.

In addition to the Spartans, Louisiana is set to host Tulane at Cajun Field on September 21st, 2024, and travel to Las Cruces, New Mexico for a matchup at New Mexico State on October 19th.

With three non-conference slots filled for 2024, Louisiana only needs one more non-conference opponent scheduled for that season.

The news comes one day after Louisiana announced a future trip to Columbia, Missouri for a non-conference game against the Missouri Tigers on October 5th, 2025. The two teams were slated to meet for the first time in 2020, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19.

