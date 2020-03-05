Louisiana Football Officially Promotes Patrick Toney to Defensive Coordinator

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football announced the promotion of safeties coach Patrick Toney to defensive coordinator.

Toney replaces former DC Ron Roberts, who left UL to take the same position at Baylor in January.

News of Toney taking over as DC was first reported by Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports on January 21st.

The hire/promotion had to be approved by the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System, which is why the program could not make it official until today's announcement.

"I am appreciative of this opportunity that Coach Napier has given me, and I'm excited to continue building on the defensive identity that we've established," Toney said in a University press release. "I'm looking forward to our upcoming 2020 season getting to work with our outstanding coaching staff and student-athletes."

A native of Poway, Calif., Toney began his coaching career as the DL coach at Fallbrook (Calif.) High School in 2008, then worked as wide receivers coach at Palomar (Calif.) College in 2009, then served two seasons as the offensive coordinator and offensive backfield coach at La Costa Canyon (Calif.) High School.

From there, he went to Southeastern coaching safeties and special teams for three years. Then, he joined the Sam Houston State staff for one season coaching safeties.

In 2016, he became the safeties coach at the University of Texas-San Antonio, serving in that position until arriving at Louisiana in 2018.

"Patrick Toney is a difference-maker, and one the brightest young coaches in our profession," Louisiana head coach Billy Napier said. "He had a lot to do with our defensive improvement in 2019. He has also built great relationships with staff and student-athletes, and he helped establish our #cULture. He is an exceptional teacher and leads by example with his work ethic and attention to detail. This promotion is well deserved, and I am excited about his continued impact."