Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier joined me on the Great S.C.O.T.T. Show this morning, discussing all things UL football.

Napier opened up about offseason workouts, who the strongest player on the team is, Mark Hocke's impact, Levi Lewis' leadership, expanding the playbook, why the QB position is the most difficult to play, preparing for college football in 2020 amid the coronavirus, celebrating his birthday this week with family, memorable birthday parties from his youth, season tickets and more.