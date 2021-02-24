Louisiana Falls to LSU 11-2

LSU took advantage of 5 Louisiana errors and solid hitting to snap the Cajuns 3 game winning streak, defeating them by the score of 11-2.

Between 4 errors and 7 runners left on base, Louisiana's struggles proved too much to overcome when playing a Tigers team that ended the night with 14 hits.

"We got outplayed tonight," said head coach Matt Deggs. "When you're that generous as far as not being able to throw the baseball, finish plays, make throws and walking guys, and then couple that with some non-competitive at-bats at times, and then not being able to cash in with runners in scoring position against a really good ballclub, that's what you're gonna get."

Despite that, Louisiana had opportunities, including having the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the 8th with Drake Osborne coming to the plate.

"We couldn't buy a break tonight either," added Deggs. "Drake Osborne hits a 110 mph missile and it goes right into the pitcher's mitt."

LSU pitcher Devin Fontenot snagged Osborne's powerful hit, then tossed to first to secure a double play, and Louisiana was only able to muster a single run in the 8th.

"It's 6-2 going into the 9th, you've still got some hope there, but they were able to spin it on us at the end," added Deggs

4 of LSU's 11 runs were unearned, as the Tigers strong offense took advantage of extra opportunities, and came out the gate with 4 runs in the first 3 innings, handing Connor Cooke (0-2) the loss.

"I thought LSU leaned on it," noted Deggs. "They laid off a lot of good pitches. We've got to make some plays behind him obviously. I think Connor (Cooke) pitched better than his first time out and pitched better than what he got."

LSU was led in hitting by Cade Doughty and Gavin Dugas, who each finished with 3 hits.

Ragin' Cajuns Tyler Robertson and Carson Roccaforte earned 2 hits each, while Brennan Breaux added a solo home run.

With the loss, Louisiana falls to 3-2, while LSU improves to 3-1 with the win.

Next up for the Ragin' Cajuns, a home weekend series with Rice (2-1).

The 9 Ragin' Cajun Football Seniors Returning In 2021