Louisiana Explodes with Two Big Lottery Wins to Start July

Well, apparently a little ol' virus can't stop Louisiana's winning ways when it comes to cashing big money lottery tickets. Over the weekend we were informed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state was worth $50,000. Meanwhile late last week, lottery officials announced that an Easy 5 ticket sold in Kaplan was worth $95,371 dollars.

Let's get to the Easy 5 ticket first. It was purchased in Kaplan at the Kaplan Quick Stop on East Veteran's Memorial Drive. The ticket claimed the top prize in the July 1st drawing. As we mentioned, it was over $95,000. The winning ticket matched all five of the numbers drawn which happened to be.

03 05 22 23 30

Meanwhile, on the Independence Day drawing for the multi-state Powerball game, a ticket sold in Baton Rouge can lay claim to a $50,000 prize. That ticket was purchased at the B-quik located at 4105 Perkins Road. The winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball. The numbers drawn for the July 4th Powerball were:

16 21 27 60 61 PB 06

There was no ticket sold in this past Saturday's drawing that claimed the Powerball's top prize. That money will now roll over into Wednesday's drawing when the top prize jackpot is expected to be almost $70 million dollars.