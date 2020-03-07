The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns wanted to show that yesterday's result against Coastal Carolina was an anomaly and they did just that as they were able to come away with a 5-0 victory over the Chanticleers evening up the series. The Cajuns move to 15-6 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

The Cajuns were able to start the scoring in the top of the 3rd as Kaitlyn Alderink hit an RBI double to score Morgan Gray to give the Cajuns a 1-0 lead. The Cajuns continued the scoring in the 3rd as Raina O'Neal hit a 2 RBI triple to make it 3-0. The Cajuns finished off the scoring in the 3rd on a bases loaded walk to make it 4-0.

The Cajuns were able to escape a scoring threat in the bottom half of the 3rd as they were able to get a bases loaded double play. Julie Rawls was able to extend the Cajuns lead in the top of the 5th with a lead off solo home run to make it 5-0 and that's all they would need.

The last big threat the Chanticleers had was in the 6th inning when they thought they would have a sure lead off double but Sarah Hudek made a circus catch to get the out. Summer Ellyson was able to secure the shut out victory giving her a 10-1 record and lowering ERA to 1.76.

The Cajuns will look to finish off the series against Coastal Carolina tomorrow morning before coming back to Lafayette for a 5 game home stand including Alumni weekend next weekend when they face off against App State.