Louisiana Eliminated From Little League World Series

The little league team from Lafayette played hard and represented Louisiana well, however, they were eliminated from the Little League World Series last night.

Getty Images

The Little League World Series is a double-elimination tournament of the best little league teams in the country. The Louisiana team's first game in the main tournament was against South Dakota. They lost 2-0.

After losing to South Dakota, Louisiana went to the elimination round against Ohio. They lost 8-2.

We are so proud of the team and how they represented The Boot. Keep your heads up boys and remember that Louisiana loves you.

Something to also note about the Louisiana team. In 2019, Reece Roussel, set a little league record for the highest batting average ever in the tournament's history.

The Louisiana team had a great season this year, they won three tournaments and 11 games this summer.

Getty Images