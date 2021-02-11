Louisiana Drops One Against UL Monroe

The Ragin' Cajuns came close tonight against UL Monroe, but it was not enough to get the victory. UL Monroe won 72-66 against the Ragin' Cajuns. ULM won the first half 34-23. Louisiana put forth a valiant effort in the 2nd half to win it 43-38; however, UL Monroe ended up hanging on and earning the victory.

Louisiana shot the basketball poorly tonight. UL was 38.7% from the field and an even worse 31.3% from the 3 point line. Where as ULM shot 45.5% from the field and 42.3% from the 3 point line. The turnover battle was close with UL only turning the ball over 13 times compared to ULM's 12 turnovers. The difference in the game tonight came from ULM's high shooting percentage and bench scoring. UL's bench put forth 12 points whereas ULM's bench contributed 21 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns were without the injured Brayan Au and the recently suspended Devin Butts. This forced combo guard Mylik Wilson to take the lead guard role, and he ended up being the high point man with 13 points. Cedric Russell also contributed 13 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns remain in 2nd place in the western division in the Sun Belt. Their record now sits at 13-7 overall and 7-6 in conference. UL will be back in action this Saturday taking on UL Monroe at 4 pm.

