Louisiana Drivers Among The Most Distracted

Pay attention, y'all! November is statistically bad enough on the roads, there's no need to make it worse.

According to QuoteWizard, over a five year period (2013-2017) Louisiana had 664 distracted driving fatalities, which accounts for 13.18% of total driving fatalities , giving the state an average of 132.8 distracted driving fatalities per year. This puts us at the seventh highest rate in the nation.

In the same time frame on a national level, there were 15,546 total distracted driving fatalities.

The top three most distracted driving states are New Mexico, New Jersey and Washington.

The least distracted drivers are from Mississippi, Oregon and Nevada.

The good news through all of this is that distracted driving seems to be on the decline. Nationally, distracted driving fatalities accounted for 6.22% of all driving fatalities in 2013, and in 2017, that number was down to 5.3%.