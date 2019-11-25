The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns used a balanced scoring attack to defeat the Detriot Mercy Titans Monday 81-62 in their first game of the MGM Resorts Main Event in Las Vegas.

Louisiana had struggled shooting in their previous contest against Wyoming but they remedied that issue by shooting 46% for the game while holding the Titans to 35% shooting.

As mentioned, the Cajuns had a very balanced scoring offense in this one where four different players scored in double figures. Jalen Johnson and Cedric Russell were the two starters to do so while Tirus Smith and Mylik Wilson accomplished it off the bench. Johnson led the Cajuns in scoring with 18 and Dou Gueye had a solid game as well scoring nine and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Speaking of rebounds, Louisiana outrebounded Detriot Mercy 40-28 and after the game coach, Bob Marlin said that he liked how the team played defense in this one as well.

As for Detriot Mercy, the Titans were led by Antoine Davis with 30 points scoring nearly half of their points. The former Cajun Justin Miller scored five points off the bench with three rebounds as well.

With the win, the Cajuns move to 4-2 overall on the season.

Louisiana will be back on the hardwood tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. finishing up their Las Vegas trip facing the UC Irvine Anteaters.