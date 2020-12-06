Louisiana Continues to Rise in the College Football Rankings

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns traveled to the mountains of Appalachian State, a place they had never won against a team they've never beaten in program history until Friday. Louisiana finally slayed the dragon that was the Mountaineers 24-21 hanging on late in that one for the win.

The Cajuns finished the regular season, 9-1, and moved up to #17 in both the USA Today Amway/Coaches Poll and the Associated Press (AP) poll.

Also representing the Sun Belt in the top 25 is the one team that has defeated Louisiana this year. Coastal Carolina (10-0) coming off a big win against #13 BYU on Saturday night, they've moved up to #13 in the Coaches Poll and #11 in the AP poll.

The Cajuns will enjoy a week off before they head to Conway, SC to face Coastal Carolina in what should be an epic Sun Belt Conference Title Game as the Cajuns will hope that their third time in this game will be the charm.

Here's a complete rundown of each top 25 polls.

AP Poll

1-Alabama

2-Notre Dame

3-Ohio State

4-Clemson

5-Texas A&M

6-Florida

7-Cincinnati

8-Indiana

9-Miami

10-Iowa State

11-Coastal Carolina

12-Georgia

13-Oklahoma

14-BYU

15-Northwestern

16-USC

17-Louisiana

18-Tulsa

19-Iowa

20-North Carolina

21-Colorado

22-Liberty

23-Texas

24-Buffalo

25-Wisconsin

Others receiving votes: NC State 98, Marshall 66, San José State 66, Oklahoma State 33, UCF 11, Washington 10, Boise State 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1

Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll

1-Alabama

2-Notre Dame

3-Clemson

4-Ohio State

5-Florida

6-Texas A&M

7-Cincinnati

8-Miami

9-Indiana

10-Georgia

11-Iowa State

12-Oklahoma

13-Coastal Carolina

14-Northwestern

15-USC

16-BYU

17-Louisiana

18-Iowa

19-Tulsa

20-North Carolina

21-Liberty

22-Colorado

23-Texas

24-NC State

25-Wisconsin

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 100, Missouri 88, Marshall 77, San José State 68, Buffalo 59, Nevada 48, Auburn 42, Oregon 30, Boise State 26, Army 25, Washington 19, SMU 10, Appalachian State 3

