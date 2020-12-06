Louisiana Continues to Rise in the College Football Rankings
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns traveled to the mountains of Appalachian State, a place they had never won against a team they've never beaten in program history until Friday. Louisiana finally slayed the dragon that was the Mountaineers 24-21 hanging on late in that one for the win.
The Cajuns finished the regular season, 9-1, and moved up to #17 in both the USA Today Amway/Coaches Poll and the Associated Press (AP) poll.
Also representing the Sun Belt in the top 25 is the one team that has defeated Louisiana this year. Coastal Carolina (10-0) coming off a big win against #13 BYU on Saturday night, they've moved up to #13 in the Coaches Poll and #11 in the AP poll.
The Cajuns will enjoy a week off before they head to Conway, SC to face Coastal Carolina in what should be an epic Sun Belt Conference Title Game as the Cajuns will hope that their third time in this game will be the charm.
Here's a complete rundown of each top 25 polls.
AP Poll
1-Alabama
2-Notre Dame
3-Ohio State
4-Clemson
5-Texas A&M
6-Florida
7-Cincinnati
8-Indiana
9-Miami
10-Iowa State
11-Coastal Carolina
12-Georgia
13-Oklahoma
14-BYU
15-Northwestern
16-USC
17-Louisiana
18-Tulsa
19-Iowa
20-North Carolina
21-Colorado
22-Liberty
23-Texas
24-Buffalo
25-Wisconsin
Others receiving votes: NC State 98, Marshall 66, San José State 66, Oklahoma State 33, UCF 11, Washington 10, Boise State 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1
Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll
1-Alabama
2-Notre Dame
3-Clemson
4-Ohio State
5-Florida
6-Texas A&M
7-Cincinnati
8-Miami
9-Indiana
10-Georgia
11-Iowa State
12-Oklahoma
13-Coastal Carolina
14-Northwestern
15-USC
16-BYU
17-Louisiana
18-Iowa
19-Tulsa
20-North Carolina
21-Liberty
22-Colorado
23-Texas
24-NC State
25-Wisconsin
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 100, Missouri 88, Marshall 77, San José State 68, Buffalo 59, Nevada 48, Auburn 42, Oregon 30, Boise State 26, Army 25, Washington 19, SMU 10, Appalachian State 3
