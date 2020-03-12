Louisiana Comic Con Cancels Lafayette Show

Another local event has been canceled.

Louisiana Comic Con has announced that they have decided to cancel Louisiana Comic Con for 2020. The reason being, in order to protect fans from the Coronavirus that is sweeping across the country.

Refunds will be issued at the place of purchase for tickets.

Like many, they too want to remind you to remain vigilant and to do whatever it takes to protect yourself from the virus.

Here is their post announcing their decision to cancel the show that was scheduled for this weekend at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.