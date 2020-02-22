Rivalry games are normally close no matter the teams' records and this game was no different. Louisiana only had 1 game this week and needed a win to keep pace in the Sun Belt Tournament seeding race. Unfortunately the Cajuns fell short in this match-up versus ULM as the Warhawks came away with the 83-77 victory. With the loss the Cajuns fell to 11-17 overall and 6-11 in conference play.

ULM led by as many as 10 in the first half but the Cajuns stormed back using a 19-5 run to take the lead.The Cajuns would by 2 at the end of the first half by 2. The Cajuns were led in scoring in the first half by P.J. Hardy who had 8 points.

The 2nd half was a back and forth battle between both teams. Every time the Cajuns would take the lead, the Warhawks would take it right back. Neither team led by more than a possession until there were 20 seconds left in the game when ULM hit a couple free throws to seal the victory.

The Cajuns were led in scoring by Trajan Wesley who had a career high 16 points. The Cajuns had 4 other players in double figures and Cedric Russell was close to his first career double-double as he finished with 12 points and 8 rebounds and Hardy finished with 11 points The Cajuns will return home to play Arkansas State Wednesday night and then get back on the road to play Little Rock.