Louisiana Comes Up Short In Back And Forth Game Against ULM

BRADKEMP

Rivalry games are normally close no matter the teams' records and this game was no different. Louisiana only had 1 game this week and needed a win to keep pace in the Sun Belt Tournament seeding race. Unfortunately the Cajuns fell short in this match-up versus ULM as the Warhawks came away with the 83-77 victory. With the loss the Cajuns fell to 11-17 overall and 6-11 in conference play.

ULM led by as many as 10 in the first half but the Cajuns stormed back using a 19-5 run to take the lead.The Cajuns would by 2 at the end of the first half by 2. The Cajuns were led in scoring in the first half by P.J. Hardy who had 8 points.

The 2nd half was a back and forth battle between both teams. Every time the Cajuns would take the lead, the Warhawks would take it right back. Neither team led by more than a possession until there were 20 seconds left in the game when ULM hit a couple free throws to seal the victory.

The Cajuns were led in scoring by Trajan Wesley who had a career high 16 points. The Cajuns had 4 other players in double figures and Cedric Russell was close to his first career double-double as he finished with 12 points and 8 rebounds and Hardy finished with 11 points The Cajuns will return home to play Arkansas State Wednesday night and then get back on the road to play Little Rock.

Filed Under: Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns, PJ Hardy, ragin' cajuns basketball
Categories: Local Sports
