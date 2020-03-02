Louisiana Comes in Dead Last in This New Survey

Well, this is disappointing. According to the folks at Wallethub, Louisiana comes in 51st in a new survey taken about the Best States for Women. The survey compared over 24 key factors and indicators of living standards for women. Info, which includes all 50 states and the District of Columbia, is based on 'data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to female homicide rate.' Even though women outnumber men in most states, we represent almost two-thirds of all minimum-wage workers in the U.S. Wow.

The top ten best states for women are listed below, and you can see how we fare on the handy map from Wallethub as well. And shame on us for coming in dead last.