Louisiana Comes in Almost Dead Last on This 2020 List

It seems as if all of America is trying to come out of a deep slumber, and wake to a new and better world. That is my own personal analysis of us moving from 2020 into 2021. We're kind of still in that twilight phase, waiting for jobs to come back, businesses to re-open, and some sort of normalcy to return to our lives. And some of that will happen, but many citizens in the United States have had to move on to (hopefully) a fresh start this year. And U-Haul is keeping track of exactly where people are going.

U-Haul's annual migration report reveals the travel trends for each year, and which states people are moving to (with U-Hauls, of course). They base their data on "Growth states that are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck customer transactions that occur annually."

According to their 2020 report, Tennessee comes in at #1 for how many U-Hauls enter a state, as opposed to how many are leaving. They were #12 in 2019. Louisiana dropped from #40 in 2019 to #44 in 2020. Yikes.

Of course, we all know that 2020 was a year of tumultuous change, with people losing jobs, businesses closing, and lots of folks having to relocate because of various factors. We all know Louisiana is a huge tourist destination, but that was virtually wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic last year. We hate that so much because we want people to love our beautiful state as much as we do. Check out the top ten destinations for U-Haul in 2020 below, and check out the whole list here.

Tennessee Texas Florida Ohio Arizona Colorado Missouri Nevada North Carolina Georgia