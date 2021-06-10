Louisiana Buys More Alcohol to Prepare for a Hurricane Than Any Other State

Here in Louisiana, in preparation for a hurricane, a hurricane preparedness list might include water, non-perishables, batteries and bread but according to a new survey by Cinch Home Services, 43% of Louisiana citizens also include alcohol on their hurricane preparedness shopping list.

Just before the arrival of a hurricane in Louisiana, alcohol sales skyrocket. Alcohol sales in Louisiana are higher leading up to a hurricane than in all the other hurricane-prone states in the U.S.

Cinch Home Services conducted a survey of 701 residents in hurricane-prone states.

In Alabama, 24% of people said they buy alcohol before a projected hurricane. In North Carolina 28%, South Carolina 29%, Florida 30%, Texas 32%, Georgia 36% and Louisiana leads the way with 43%.

Americashealthrankings.org explored "excessive drinking" in Louisiana in 2020. The findings are astonishing.

The percentage of adults who reported binge drinking (four or more [women] or five or more [men] drinks on one occasion in the past 30 days or heavy drinking (eight or more [women or 15 or more [men] drinks per week) can be viewed here. Keep in mind the results are from 2020.

Americashealthrankings.org is also reporting the following

Excessive drinking in the state of Louisiana increased 18% between 2014 and 2019 from 17.7% to 20.8% of adults.

Louisiana citizens spend around $47 on alcohol before the arrival of a predicted named hurricane.

Hurricane Season 2021

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting 20 named storms for the 2021 hurricane season. The 2021 hurricane season has already begun and will end Tuesday, November 30.