It's time to dive into Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Basketball and this season with Louisiana Basketball Live from Pete's Family Sports Grill we'll have both Bob Marlin and Garry Brodhead all in one night, 45 minutes each.

Jay Walker kicks things off first with Bob Marlin, talking about the men's team as he gives us the state of the squad, talking about opponents coming up, standing in the Sun Belt, how the team has been playing, the team dealing with injuries and health, what's coming up, and more.

Coach Marlin continued with Jay as the guys discussed the match-up upcoming with Coastal Carolina and the different playoff scenarios.

Next, Steve Peloquin sits down with Garry Brodhead to talk about the women's team, the state of his group, recent games played against Appalachian State and Coastal, where they can improve, what they have coming up and much more.

Finally, sophomore guard Andrea Cournoyer hangs out to talk about the difference from her first year to her second year, her experience playing college basketball, her decision to come to UL, and much more.

