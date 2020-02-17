Louisiana Basketball Live With Bob Marlin And Garry Brodhead

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It's time to dive into Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Basketball and this season with Louisiana Basketball Live from Pete's Family Sports Grill we'll have both Bob Marlin and Garry Brodhead all in one night, 45 minutes each.

Jay Walker kicks things off first with Bob Marlin, talking about the men's team as he gives us the state of the squad, talking about opponents coming up, standing in the Sun Belt, how the team has been playing, the team getting healthier, what's coming up, and more.

Next, Ragin' Cajuns head tennis coach Mark Jeffrey joins the show o talk about the state of his squad, how the season has gone, the youth of the team, and much more.

Next, Steve Peloquin sits down with Garry Brodhead to talk about the women's team, the Andrea Brodhead 2020 Cancer Walk, having a week off to prepare for this weekend, where they can improve, what they have coming up and much more.

Finally, head women's tennis coach Stephanie Vallejos joins Steve to talk about the hot start the team is off to, having some senior leadership this year, their top performers, and much more.

