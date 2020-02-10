Louisiana Basketball Live With Bob Marlin And Garry Brodhead

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It's time to dive into Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Basketball and this season with Louisiana Basketball Live from Pete's Family Sports Grill we'll have both Bob Marlin and Garry Brodhead all in one night, 45 minutes each.

Jay Walker kicks things off first with Bob Marlin, talking about the men's team as he gives us the state of the squad, officiating, how/why he got the early hook this weekend, how the team has been playing, the team getting healthier, what's coming up, and more.

Next, freshman guard, Mylik Wilson joins the show to talk about getting more of an opportunity to play, his injuries, the season the team is having, his game, and more.

Next, Steve Peloquin sits down with Garry Brodhead to talk about the women's team, getting better every game, being able to play with Troy, where they can improve, what they have coming up and much more.

Finally, Sports Information Director Josh Brunner hopped on to talk about why he got into this line of work and his experience at other Universities. Next, Director of Basketball Operations M.C. Vogt talks about her role, the team this season and much more.

