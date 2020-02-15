Current Baylor Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey has been named a finalist for the 2020 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. She was one of 8 finalists for the Hall.

The other finalists include Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Rudy Tomjanovich, Tamika Catchings, Barbara Stevens and Eddie Sutton.

Mulkey is known nationally as a 3-time National Champion coach at Baylor, but her legend was built in Louisiana.

She played youth basketball in Tickfaw, Louisiana, before leading her Hammond High School team to four straight Louisiana State Championships. From there, she took her talents to Louisiana Tech.

While at Tech, Mulkey was an All-American, 2-time National Champion (including the first ever NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship), and became the inaugural Women's Naismith Award.

In 1984, Mulkey also won an Olympic Gold Medal for the United States.

Her coaching career also began at Tech, where she helped coach the team to a 1988 National Championship. Her coaching career at Tech lasted from 1985 to the year 2000. Since 2000, she has been the Head Coach at Baylor.

In addition to her three National Championships as a Head Coach at Baylor, she has also won AP Coach of the Year twice, the USBWA Coach of the Year three times, and Big 12 Coach of the Year seven times.

She is already a member of the Louisiana Tech Athletic Hall of Fame, and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

A finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame needs 18 of 24 votes from the Honors Committee for enshrinement. The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Announcement will take place Saturday, April 4 at 10 a.m. on ESPN from the NCAA Men’s Final Four in Atlanta. The class of 2020 will be enshrined during festivities in Springfield, Ma on Aug. 28.