Louisiana Basketball Game vs Loyola Canceled

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball was scheduled to tip-off their season this Saturday at 6pm from the Cajundome against Loyola University of New Orleans Wolfpack. The game has now been canceled.

The cancelation was caused by positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Loyola basketball program.

This marks the third time Louisiana's season opener has been canceled due to COVID.

For now, the current season opener is scheduled on Wednesday, December 2nd, in New Orleans against the UNO Privateers.

Coach Bob Marlin's squad had their game scheduled for tonight against Xavier of New Orleans canceled last week due to COVID-19 issues with the Xavier program.

The Cajuns, who finished 14-19, overall, last season, including an 8-12 league mark, now currently have five non-conference games on their schedule, before opening up Sun Belt Conference play at home against Texas St. on January 1.