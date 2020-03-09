Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It's time to dive into Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball/Softball and this season with Louisiana Baseball/Softball Live from Pete's Family Sports Grill we'll have both Matt Deggs and Gerry Glasco all in one night, 45 minutes each.

Steve Peloquin handles both shows with Jay Walker traveling and kicks things off first with Matt Deggs, talking about the team as he gives us the state of the squad, talking about the recent 3-1 week with their trip to Pensacola, how the team has responded to a slow start, and more.

Coach Deggs continued with Stevie P as the guys discussed coach's view on the game, handling younger players/college players, social media, and much more.

Finally, senior pitcher, Brandon Young stops by to talk about Coach Robe, being a senior, answers some questions about his teammates, and more.

Next, Gerry Glasco joins Steve Peloquin to talk about the state of his team, facing the ranked teams they've faced, their response from two rough Friday games, opening up conference play, Alissa Dalton's turnaround and more.

Finally, junior OF Raina O'Neal joined Steve to talk about the season she's having, the team, having to redshirt a couple of years ago, answers questions about her teammates and much more.

