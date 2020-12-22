Louisiana Athletic Director Dr. Maggard on Napier’s Commitment, Bowl Game & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard joined me this morning to cover several topics, all of which have made for a fluidly busy week within the Athletic Department.

Maggard shared his thoughts about the aftermath of the Sun Belt Championship cancelation, the behind-the-scenes breakdown of the Bowl process and being selected for the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl, how Bowl payouts work and more.

He also answered questions about his communication process with head football coach Billy Napier when other schools are interested in him, whether an extension with Napier has been agreed upon, Napier's commitment to Louisiana, the GeauxForward Crowdfunding campaign, what he wants for Christmas, and more.

If you have any interest in donating to the GeauxForward Crowdfunding campaign, click here.