Calling all former student equipment managers. Louisiana has announced the Inaugural Ragin' Cajuns Equipment Manager Reunion.

The event will take place prior to the Cajuns home opener, September 7, against Liberty.

With a $60 donation to the Lynn Williams Foundation, participants will receive the following:

Two (2) tickets to the Louisiana vs. Liberty game

One (1) parking pass

One (1) special edition shirt

Access to a private pregame tailgating space inside Russo Park

Complimentary food and drink

Additional tickets can be purchased with a $10 donation to the Lynn Williams Foundation.

To register for the event, click here. Please note that registrations are due before Aug. 18.