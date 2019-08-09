Louisiana Announces Inaugural Equipment Managers Reunion
Calling all former student equipment managers. Louisiana has announced the Inaugural Ragin' Cajuns Equipment Manager Reunion.
The event will take place prior to the Cajuns home opener, September 7, against Liberty.
With a $60 donation to the Lynn Williams Foundation, participants will receive the following:
- Two (2) tickets to the Louisiana vs. Liberty game
- One (1) parking pass
- One (1) special edition shirt
- Access to a private pregame tailgating space inside Russo Park
- Complimentary food and drink
Additional tickets can be purchased with a $10 donation to the Lynn Williams Foundation.
To register for the event, click here. Please note that registrations are due before Aug. 18.