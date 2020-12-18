Louisiana AD Dr. Bryan Maggard Shares Thoughts on Sun Belt Championship Cancelation & What Comes Next [Audio]

When news broke last night of the Sun Belt Conference Championship game being canceled, the disappointment began to sink in for many.

The biggest game in Sun Belt Conference history featuring #17 Louisiana and #9 Coastal Carolina in a 2:30 game on ESPN was off the table.

Louisiana's chance to playing in a New Year's Six Bowl was off the table.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard joined me this morning to share his thoughts on the Sun Belt Championship game cancelation, when he learned the news, what comes next and much more.

