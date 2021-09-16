Louisiana AD Dr. Bryan Maggard Addresses Changes to Concessions, Parking & More For Tonight’s Game vs Ohio [Audio]

Tonight, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) host the Ohio Bobcats (0-2) at 7:00.

The radio pregame show begins on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app at 5:00.

After a great atmosphere last Saturday that left head coach Billy Napier and the players thanking the fanbase and student body for the best gameday experience they've been a part of in his 4 years at UL, what will the crowd be like tonight?

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun VP of Intercollegiate Athletics joined Norman Locke and me this morning on our airwaves.

Following last Saturday's crowd of over 25,000 at Cajun Field for Louisiana's win over Nicholls State, Maggard has a message to the community regarding tonight's game versus the Ohio Bobcats.

He also discusses all the changes to made to concession stands following last week's "debacle", and why the issue has been remedied.

Plus, general parking will continue to be free, but slightly different for the game today. It will begin at the Cajundome, and once full there, will move to Cajun Field, as opposed to by the Lite Center. This decision is the result of the muddy ground created by recent weather.

If you missed the interview, you can listen below, along with other interviews and Great S.C.O.T.T. Shows from this week.

