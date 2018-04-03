Louisiana Ragin' Cajun senior left handed pitcher Colten Schmidt (5-3) has been consistently strong all season.

Coming off a victorious complete game performance in Saturday's win at Arkansas State, he was recognized as the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the week today.

The Red Wolves loaded the bases in the bottom of the 1st inning, but Schmidt never faltered, retiring 15 of the next 16 Arkansas State batters he faced, pitching a complete game in the Cajuns 2-1 victory.

His 1.47 ERA is currently 2nd best in the Sun Belt.

Louisiana head coach Tony Robichaux announced yesterday that Schmidt has moved into the Friday night starting role.