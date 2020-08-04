Lottery Announces Changes to LOTTO Game

Last week the flagship game of the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, LOTTO, announced that a $250,000 winning ticket was sold for the game in Rayne Lousiana. Yesterday, the Lottery announced that for only the fourth time ever they will be altering the game. Since the biggest change involves the chance to win more money, I think lottery players are going to love the idea.

The most noticeable change in the LOTTO game is the fact that the starting jackpot for each new game will be increased from $250,000 to $500,000. The hope is that the higher starting amount will lead to more frequent million dollar plus winners over the course of a year.

There will also be more numbers to choose from in the revamped version of LOTTO. Under the current game guidelines, players were asked to choose six numbers out of forty balls in play. The total number of balls in play is now increased to forty-two with the player still choosing six. In the new format, the odds of winning a prize playing LOTTO will go from 30% to 34.4%.

The new game matrix debuts in tomorrow night's (08/05/20) drawing. You can track the results of that drawing at the Louisiana Lottery website.