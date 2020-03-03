Lonzo Ball Has Perfect Response To Michael Thomas For Calling Him Lonzo Brees

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball is in the midst of an outstanding string of games.

The former #2 overall pick of the L.A. Lakers has developed great chemistry with his teammates, in particular, rookie Zion Williamson.

Ball's passing ability is incredible at times, leading New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas to serve up Ball with the ultimate sports compliment on Twitter.

Comparing Ball to his own quarterback Drew Brees, who owns the NFL record for most passing yards and passing touchdowns, is high praise.

Not to be outdone, Ball's response to Thomas was perfect.

Like Thomas is with Brees, Zion is on the receiving end of many of Ball's highlight passes.

While the Pelicans and Saints are both owned by Gayle Benson, and the two front offices are located directly next to each other, at times, the teams have felt like distant cousins.

Its improved most recently, and seeing players from both franchises support the other in a fun and organic way is beneficial for both.