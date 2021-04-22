Long Walk-Off Field Goal Propels Team Vermillion to Victory in Louisiana’s Spring Game

Following a 2-point conversion by Team White gave them a 1 point lead in the final minutes 4th quarter, starting quarterback Levi Lewis came back into the game for Team Vermillion for the final moments of the game.

Both teams were emotional, showing a competitive edge.

After AJ Riley sacked Lewis, Team White began to celebrate, but the officials ruled it wasn't a sack. Lewis was wearing a black jersey which prevents him from being tackled, so a touch serves as a tackle.

With the extra opportunity, kicker Kenny Almendares lined up for a game-winning 51-yard field goal, propelling Team Vermillion to a 13-11 win.

"I got up there and told myself, 'I"m not missing this'", explained Almendares. "And I didn't, so it was good."

The final sequence capped off a memorable Spring Game.

"I've got to give this team credit. They compete," said head coach Billy Napier. "They practice like this. I've been very proud of how these players have handled the workload....That competitive spirit came out."

Team Vermillion moved the chains on the first drive of the game, as Lewis connected with wide receiver Dalen Cambre on a long third down conversion, and running back Chris Smith grinding away with some tough yards after contact.

It didn't end with points, however, as linebacker Kris Moncrief intercepted a throw by Lewis in the end zone.

"It felt good," said Moncrief of the INT. "(Defensive coordinator) Coach (Patrick) Toney called the play. When I saw the ball came out, my eyes got big."

The first points of the contest game in the 2nd quarter when Lewis found tight end Neal Johnson in the end zone. Johnson had to adjust to the ball after it was tipped, but secured it for the score.

Almendares hit a field goal at the end of the first half to give Vermillion a 10-0 lead.

In the second half, quarterback Chandler Fields led the team on a pair of scoring drives, including a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Bernard with 34 seconds left in regulation.

On the next play, Fields connected with tight end Pearse Migl to give Team White an 11-10 lead, setting up the final sequence.

Lewis ended the game 15-26 for 167 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception, while Fields was impressive as well, going 12-15 for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Coach Napier was happy with how his team improved during the spring, and grateful to those who came out to support the team.

The Eight Ragin' Cajuns Currently in the NFL

10 Highest Paid College Football Coches

What Exactly is Turf Toe? Seven Weird Sports Injuries