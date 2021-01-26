Social Entertainment hosted a viewing party for the Dustin Poirier/Connor McGregor fight last weekend and the showing was held outside the Cajundome.

Folks paid to view the fight from the comfort of the vehicle, but as soon as Dustin put McGregor on his back locals rushed to high five each other.

There is NO sound attached to the video below, but like everywhere else in Acadiana, you can sense the excitement the second Poirier put the iconic UFC fighter on his back.

Did you react the same way these folks did as soon as Dustin was victorious? You can let us know in the comment section.

Again, congrats to Dustin Poirier on the victory. Now, enjoy some king cake and boudin now that you're back home in Youngsville.